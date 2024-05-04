Missouri American Water Proudly Recognizes American Water Charitable Foundation 2024 Water And Environment Grantees

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) Recipients include 5 nonprofit organizations across Missouri

ST. LOUIS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The American Water Charitable Foundation , a 501(c)(3) organization established by American Water, the largest regulated water and wastewater utility company in the U.S., recently announced 5 organizations were awarded a Water and Environment grant, supporting communities served by Missouri American Water.





“We are pleased to announce the recipients of this grant which allows organizations across the state to promote environmental sustainability through education, watershed protection and volunteerism,” said Rich Svindland President of Missouri American Water.“As individuals we all play a role in protecting our natural resources to ensure their vitality for future generations.”

The Water and Environment grant is part of the American Water Charitable Foundation's Keep Communities Flowing Grant Program, focusing on three pillars of giving: Water, People and Communities. Below is a list of grantees throughout Missouri.

The 2024 recipients include:



Joplin High School will receive $5,000 to purchase equipment for student-led research projects focusing on water quality.

Wildcat Glades Friends Group in Joplin will receive $9,500 to restore native landscape to improve water quality and promote immersion in nature.

Beyond Housing in St. Louis will receive $20,000 to create sustainable outdoor space by tree planting, vacant lot remediation and stream cleanup.

Open Space STL in St. Louis will receive $10,000 to promote hands-on opportunities for youth to learn about watershed conservation as part of a Passport to Clean Water Program. Operation Food Search in St. Louis will receive $9,900 to support farm gleaning efforts to rescue/distribute fresh food to individuals suffering from food insecurity.

Carrie Williams, President, American Water Charitable Foundation adds:“The American Water Charitable Foundation is delighted to partner with eligible nonprofit organizations across Missouri. Funding for Water and Environment grants is allocated towards projects focused on clean water, conservation, environmental education, climate variability, and water-based recreation.”

To learn more about Missouri American Water click here.

About American Water

American Water (NYSE: AWK) is the largest regulated water and wastewater utility company in the United States. With a history dating back to 1886, We Keep Life Flowing® by providing safe, clean, reliable and affordable drinking water and wastewater services to more than 14 million people with regulated operations in 14 states and on 18 military installations. American Water's 6,500 talented professionals leverage their significant expertise and the company's national size and scale to achieve excellent outcomes for the benefit of customers, employees, investors and other stakeholders.

For more information, visit amwater and join American Water on LinkedIn , Facebook , X and Instagram .

About Missouri American Water

Missouri American Water, a subsidiary of American Water, is the largest investor-owned water utility in the state, providing high-quality and reliable water and wastewater services to approximately 1.6 million people. For more information, visit missouriamwater and join Missouri American Water on LinkedIn , Facebook , YouTube , X and Instagram .

About American Water Charitable Foundation

The American Water Charitable Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that provides a formal way to demonstrate the company's ongoing commitment to be a good neighbor, citizen, and contributor to the communities where American Water and its employees live, work and operate. For more information, visit amwater/awcf .

Contacts

Media



Christie Barnhart



Senior Manager, External Communications



Cell: 417-529-9781



...

The post Missouri American Water Proudly Recognizes American Water Charitable Foundation 2024 Water and Environment Grantees appeared first on Caribbean News Global .