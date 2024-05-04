L2 Capital Acquires Rapidly Growing And Premium Brand For Barbeque Products And Appoints Industry Veteran Scott Jensen To The Lead Role

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) DEVON, Pa.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–L2 Capital announced that it has simultaneously completed the acquisition of Kosmos Q, LLC (“Kosmos Q” or the“Company”) ( ) and appointed Scott Jensen as CEO. Kosmos Q is a rapidly growing and premium brand for barbecue rubs, sauces, brines, injections, glazes and accessories currently selling multi-channel through Direct-to-Consumer (D2C) and through a growing number of retail and grocery chains.





The Kosmos Q brand was founded in 2009 by world champion pitmaster, Darian 'Kosmo' Khosravi. The brand initially gained validation and popularity in the competition BBQ community and has grown into a premium national brand by developing flavors that elevate the barbeque experience. Today, barbeque connoisseurs, hobbyists, and home cooks have made Kosmos Q the go-to source for education, recipes, and of course, barbeque rubs, sauces, injections, marinades, and glazes. The Company has a loyal customer base and boasts over 27 million views on YouTube and over 800 thousand followers across its social media channels. Kosmos Q products can be purchased online via its website at or through national retailers such as Wal-Mart, Ace Hardware, Buc-ee's, Scheels, and Bass Pro Shops/Cabela's.

Scott Jensen joins Kosmos Q as CEO as the co-founder and former leader of the premium barbeque sauce company Stubb's BBQ. Scott's expertise in the food and beverage industry is extensive. His experience as a founder of multiple food companies and directly navigating growth in the barbeque space will translate perfectly to the Kosmos Q growth plan. Scott brings with him food industry veteran sales leader Terry Meyer, who is driving the retail penetration strategy for Kosmos.

Connor McMahan, Partner at L2 Capital, said,“We are excited to partner with a highly regarded and respected founder like Darian Khosravi. His company enhances the barbeque experience for his customers through a highly differentiated approach towards product innovation and customer engagement. With the addition of Scott in the lead role, we look forward to helping extend Kosmos Q's reach and scope going forward.”

Darian Khosravi, founder of Kosmos Q, noted,“L2 Capital is a terrific partner for Kosmos Q due to their in-house operational and e-commerce expertise, and I am thrilled to welcome Scott to the team. I am confident that I have found the right partners who reflect our company's values and commitment to providing the highest quality products and services to our customers.”

Scott adds, 'I am thrilled to take the reins of such an authentic and premium brand in a space that I am passionate about. Having already demonstrated an ability to grow in this space, I am confident that we can bring Kosmos Q products to enthusiasts everywhere.'

Oxer Capital Partners and Salem Investment Partners provided the debt financing and co-invested in this transaction. Kosmos Q was advised by Generational Equity. Terms of the deal were not announced.

L2 Capital Partners is a boutique lower middle market private equity firm that specializes in making controlling investments in a diverse range of family and founder-built companies with demonstrated market leadership and unlocked potential for growth.

