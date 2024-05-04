(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global)

Water Engineering and Nolan Capital are excited to continue their momentum in building a quality water treatment platform of scale

OMAHA, Neb.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–WET Solutions, Inc. (“WET Solutions”), based in Schaumburg, IL, has been acquired by Water Engineering (“WEI”). WET Solutions will join the Water Engineering platform and compliment WEI's existing presence in the greater Chicago area. Co-founder and owner Steve Hallier is maintaining an ownership stake and will remain with WET Solutions to ensure a smooth transition. There is a shared commitment to maintaining the brand name while continuing with the existing team and operations across the portfolio of WEI companies, which succeed because of their service-first focus.

“Steve runs a first-class operation at WET Solutions, and we are excited to partner with him and take the business to the next phase of growth,” said David Wagenfuhr, CEO of Water Engineering. “Steve has built a strong platform focused on providing excellent customer service, which mirrors our approach at WEI. Our aim is to acquire partners who share our customer-focused model, and we have found that in WET Solutions. We look forward to working with their employees to grow the business by providing them with additional resources as part of the broader WEI platform. This acquisition also continues to reaffirm our exciting consolidation strategy with a partner in Nolan Capital that shares our vision for scaling while also maintaining our operational emphasis on providing best-in-class service and solutions.”

About Water Engineering, Inc.

Water Engineering is a leading provider of water treatment chemicals, consultation, and services for a wide variety of end market applications. Founded in 1994 and headquartered in Omaha, NE, the business serves thousands of customers nationwide. Through ten acquisitions, WEI has expanded from a single-state footprint based in Nebraska to providing water treatment solutions across 34 states and is actively pursuing additional acquisition opportunities.

About WET Solutions, Inc.

Founded in 1994, WET Solutions, Inc. is a leading provider of water treatment equipment, chemicals, consultation, and preventative maintenance services across an industrial, commercial, and institutional customer base. WET Solutions serves customers across the states of Illinois and Wisconsin.

Website:

About Nolan Capital, Inc.

Nolan Capital is the family office of Peter Nolan. Peter has more than 40 years of investing experience and was the former Managing Partner of Leonard Green and Partners in Los Angeles, California. He currently serves as a Senior Advisor to Leonard Green. Peter has investment experience in a variety of sectors, such as consumer products and services, retail and restaurants, manufacturing, distribution, industrial products, business services, government services and healthcare. Nolan Capital invests in leading middle-market companies. Led by Peter Nolan, Nolan Capital executes and manages control investments in operating companies, real estate and other investments on behalf of the Nolan family.

