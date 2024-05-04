Exercise Tradewinds To Strengthen Caribbean Region

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) By Cathy Lashley

BRIDGETOWN, Barbados, (GIS) – Exercise Tradewinds 2024 (EXTW24) is designed to enhance regional safety and security, build tactical capacity, and promote inter-operability among member states.

Host nation co-director and lead planner of the Barbados Defence Force (BDF) for the two-week military campaign, Commander Mark Peterson, shared this during a press briefing today at the BDF headquarters, St Ann's Fort, The Garrison, prior to the start of the exercise, which is being jointly hosted by the BDF and the United States Southern Command.

EXTW24, which will be held from May 4 to 16 under the theme Tailored for the region, by the region, promoting a secure Caribbean 2024 and beyond , has attracted military forces from the 15 CARICOM Member States, Brazil, Bermuda, Canada, Colombia, Dominican Republic, France, Mexico, Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Peru, and Chile.

Commander Peterson explained that the exercise would focus on preparing all stakeholders for the ICC Cricket World Cup tournament in the event of any threats that might occur, whether a peaceful protest, an active shooter scenario, a hostage situation, a mass casualty event, or a combination of these threats.

“The training and exercise scenarios this year will focus on countering trans- national crime, with some emphasis on addressing unique threats that can occur during the hosting of a large scale sports event which, in this case, is the ICC T20 World Cup cricket competition.

“The training will be centred on countering transnational organisations, countering violent extremist organisations, responding to events resulting in disaster, in order to refine national and regional standard operating procedures and enhance regional cooperation,” he said.

In his remarks, US lead planner for Exercise Tradewinds 2024, Colonel Charles 'Chip' Karels, said the event was very important for the US Southern Command, since it demonstrated the United States' understanding of the region's importance, and in particular, the countries that chose to host Tradewinds.

“It gives an opportunity for our forces to work together to build those common understandings. Cyber [crime] is difficult... and building that common defence [capacity] throughout the region and throughout the hemisphere is critical,” Colonel Karels added.

United States deputy chief of Mission, Joaquin Monserrate, described the staging of EXTW24 as“a great moment for us in the Caribbean”, noting that, in addition to the US military detachments, there were civilian partners, including the FBI and the drug enforcement agency.

He added:“So, I am really glad that we are able to embrace it (Exercise Tradewinds) at a time when this region ... is becoming much more worldly and present in the international dimension, not least evidenced by Cricket World Cup that we will also co-host with Barbados and the West Indies.”

Exercise Tradewinds is conducted in conjunction with partner nations to enhance the collective abilities of defence forces and constabularies to counter transnational organised crime, and conduct humanitarian assistance and disaster relief type operations.

It will also have a maritime component that will focus on illegal, unregulated fishing as a major threat to the economies of this hemisphere and the United States economy, humanitarian resistance, and inter-agency maritime special operations assistance during disaster relief.

Exercise Tradewinds is held annually and has attracted 1,200 participants from 26 countries, and regional, government, and non-governmental organisations. Barbados previously hosted Exercise Tradewinds in May 1993, 2003, 2012, and 2017. Trinidad and Tobago will host the military event in 2025.

