London Mayor Sadiq Khan Set To Win Historic Third Term As Rishi Sunak-Led Tories Stare At Fresh Losses

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "London Mayor Sadiq Khan is on course to secure a historic third term in office - defying public opinion polls that suggested a close race in the capital. The counting of votes on Saturday also heralded another hugely disappointing occasion for the Rishi Sunak-led Tories ahead of general elections.

Results from nine of the 14 electoral districts show Khan, chasing a record third straight term at City Hall, on 43.5% and more than 10 percentage points ahead of his main challenger, the Conservative Party's Susan Hall London contest is one of six mayoral races that could be declared on Saturday, with Labour already winning three. Those outstanding include the West Midlands, where Conservative incumbent Andy Street is facing a potentially close race against Labour candidate Richard Parker.

