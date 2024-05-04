Khan Wins Historic Third Term As Mayor Of London

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) LONDON, May 4 (KUNA) -- Sadiq Khan won a third term as London's mayor on Monday, with 43.7 percent of the vote, beating Conservative challenger Susan Hall by about 11 percentage points to extend his control of the capital that began in 2016.

Khan, who was first elected in May 2016, beat his Conservative rival Susan Hall by more than 276,000 votes - representing a swing of 3.2 percent to Labour.

He won nine of the 14 constituencies including two gains from the Tories.

More than 2.4m votes were cast reflecting a turnout of 42.8 percent - ever so slightly down compared to the 2021 mayoral election.

Speaking after his victory was declared at City Hall in east London, Mr Khan said: "It is the honour of my life to serve the city that I love."

Last Thursday, the Conservatives lost control of 10 local councils and nearly 500 councilors, suffering an electoral drubbing at the hands of the public that virtually everyone, including those within the party had expected.

It follows a string of victories around England for Labour, who are firmly positioned to take power from Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and his Conservatives in a general election in the coming months. (pick up previous)

