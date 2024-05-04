Turkish Finance Min.: Positive Economic Program Results Reflect Credit Rating

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ANKARA, May 4 (KUNA) -- Turkish Minister of Treasury and Finance Mehmet Simsek confirmed on Saturday that the positive results of the economic program were reflected in its credit rating after (Standard & Poor's) announced that it had raised Turkiye's credit rating to (B+)last Friday. "The positive expectations for the rating from Standard & Poor's, Fitch, and Moody's augur well for a sustained upward trend in the rating," he was quoted by Turkish Anatolia News Agency as saying.

"We are determined to raise our country to the highest level through our economic program, which we continue to strengthen and implement," he added.

Last Friday, Standard & Poor's raised Turkiye's credit rating by one notch from (B) to (B+) after 11 years and kept expectations positive. (end)

aas







