Israeli Occupation Kills 19 Palestinians In Gaza - Medics

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) GAZA, May 4 (KUNA) -- At least 19 Palestinians were killed on Saturday in renewed aggressions by Israeli occupation forces against different areas in the Gaza Strip, according to health authorities.

Palestinian medical teams, civil defense and the Palestinian Red Crescent have picked up the bodies of 19 Palestinians since early morning following Israeli occupation air raids targeting houses in the Palestinian territory, health authorities said in a press release.

The latest casualties included a woman and two children who were killed in attacks on central Gaza and Rafah City, they added.

Israeli occupying forces have committed three crimes over the last 24 hours, leaving 32 Palestinians martyred and 41 others injured, taking the total number of martyrs since October 7 up to 34,654 Palestinians dead and nearly 77,908 others injured. (end)

wab









