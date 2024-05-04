Saudi FM Tackles Gaza Unrest With Iranian Counterpart

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) JEDDAH, May 4 (KANA) -- Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan tackled on Saturday with Iranian counterpart Hossein Amir-Abdollahian the developments in the region and international arena, mainly the crisis in Gaza.

Saud Press Agency (SPA) said the two ministers met on the sideline of 15th summit of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) in the Gambian capital Banjul.

The two sides also delved into bilateral relations and ways to bolster them in various fields. (end)

