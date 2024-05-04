Israeli Shells Kill Palestinian Woman, Her 2 Children In Gaza's Zeitoun Neighborhood

Gaza, May 4 (Petra) -- A Palestinian woman and her two children were martyred when the Israeli occupation fired artillery shells east of the Zeitoun neighborhood in Gaza City.A number of citizens were also wounded, including critically, in an Israeli airstrike that targeted a mosque in Al-Fokhari town, east of Khan Younis, south of the Gaza Strip.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.