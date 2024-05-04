Customs Warns Against Pages Claiming Auctions Via Fake Links,Fraudulent Messages

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, May 4 (Petra) -- The Jordan Customs Department (JCD) warned recipients of its services and all citizens against pages claiming auctions through fake links posted on social media outlets or received from applications or other electronic programs, which aim to defraud citizens, steal data, and commit electronic fraud when accessing them.In a statement on Saturday, the JCD called on citizens to ignore such pages and sites and to take news from its official sources of the JCD's official websites and pages on various social media outlets and to ensure the authenticity of these links, their information, and their source because there are many fake pages, links, fake messages, and impersonators of functional personalities to deceive recipients that they are issued by the JCD.The JCD urged all citizens not to click on such pages and links or deal with them, and not to give them any personal information or give in to these fake personalities to avoid falling victim to any kind of fraud or electronic theft.It emphasized that all electronic services provided by the JCD are indicated on its official website and do not require such information, noting that the competent authorities have been contacted to take the necessary legal measures against the promoters and owners of these pages in preparation for referring them to the judiciary.