Firefighting Teams Extinguish Fire That Broke Out In Complex In Amman

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, May 4 (Petra) - Specialized firefighting teams in the Central Amman Civil Defense Directorate, on Saturday, extinguished a fire that broke out in a 4-story expansion building under construction belonging to a complex in the Shmeisani area in Amman.The Public Security Directorate (PSD) spokesperson said that the fire started in waste inside the building and then spread to rock wool and polystyrene, which is used as insulation in construction operations.He added that the firefighting teams extinguished the fire, controlled it in record time without any casualties, and opened an investigation to find out the cause of the fire.