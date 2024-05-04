Israeli Forces Kill Palestinian In Occupied West Bank

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Ramallah, May 4 (Petra) -- An Israeli bulldozer Saturday pulled the body of a Palestinian from the rubble of a house which the army demolished during a raid into a village in the north of the occupied West Bank, the Palestinian Red Crescent said.It said the Israeli army imposed a curfew on the village of Deir Al Ghosoun, north of the city of Tulkarem, and barred an ambulance from reaching the body, more than eight hours after the demolition.Palestinian sources said Israeli bulldozers began destroying the house and raising walls and roads in the vicinity at dawn after encircling it for four hours.An undercover Israeli force infiltrated into the village at first light and laid siege to the house before calling in reinforcements as soldiers took to rooftops and fired a barrage of bullets and grenades, causing a power outage in the vicinity, the source added.