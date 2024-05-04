Is Karnataka Govt Mulling To Extend Deadline For HSRP Number Plate Installation?

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) As the deadline for the installation of High-Security Registration Plates (HSRP) in Karnataka nears, there is growing apprehension about the low rate of compliance among vehicle owners. Many citizens are eagerly anticipating updates on whether the government will extend the deadline. However, with the ongoing elections and the strict enforcement of the Code of Conduct, the government is standing firm, indicating that there will be no extension beyond the current deadline of May 31.

Reports indicate that approximately 55 lakh vehicles in Karnataka have successfully fitted HSRP number plates, while twice as many are yet to comply. This disparity has posed challenges for the government, especially amid the election fervour, which has seen a notable decrease in HSRP bookings and adoptions. Despite a slight uptick in certain constituencies post the initial polling, regions like North Karnataka and rural areas still lag in adoption rates.

With the remaining 14 constituencies scheduled for polling on May 7, officials are optimistic about a surge in HSRP bookings and adoptions from May 8 onwards. It is anticipated that the government may consider one final extension of the deadline, given the current circumstances. However, any decision in this regard is likely to be deferred until after the Lok Sabha election results are announced on June 4, upon the lifting of the Code of Conduct.

Booking an HSRP number plate is facilitated through online portals such as or Vehicle owners are required to provide registration details, engine and chassis numbers, along with their address for booking. Following the selection of the nearest dealer, the booked HSRP plate can be collected and adopted on the designated date.

Should the state government opt for another extension, the deadline could potentially be pushed to the end of August, granting an additional three months for compliance.

