Mia Khalifa SEXY Photos: ONLYFANS Star Reveals Her REAL Name To Her Fans; Check Out Her Instagram Post

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Mia Khalifa is one of the world's most recognisable adult film stars. Despite resigning after only three months, she dominated the field like no other. 7 things to know about the OnlyFans model.

Mia Khalifa is not the first star to reach instant success and will certainly not be the last. Everyone was taken aback by her level of celebrity.

She reportedly worked in the pornographic film industry for barely three months. That was all the time she needed to become a global porn star and shatter the adult film business.

Hundreds of thousands of people admired her. She also faced harsh criticism from certain quarters, who labelled her an 'opportunist'.

These polarised emotions are rather common in her area. We frequently say 'to each their own', which is true in Mia's situation. One is also permitted to have one's own opinions about the adult entertainment industry in general.

Mia Khalifa was born Sarah Joe Chamoun in Beirut, Lebanon, in 1993. She moved to the United States with her family when she was seven years old and spent her childhood in Montgomery County, Maryland.

Sarah, a little girl, was often bullied because of her dark skin and Lebanese heritage. This increased significantly following the 9/11 attacks.

As dramatic as it seems, one of her fast food business customers contacted her with an offer to participate in the adult entertainment industry.

Many people may feel Mia Khalifa is only a lovely face. That could not be further from the truth! She earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in History from the University of Texas at El Paso.

Mia, a huge Batman lover, also admires Sofia Vergara and Kim Kardashian, among many other celebrities.

Her debut had such an impact that within months, she was the world's most googled adult entertainment figure in 2014. This was a unique achievement that few industry professionals had accomplished, even after years of experience!