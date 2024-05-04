MLA HD Revanna Arrested By SIT Team In Prajwal Revanna 'Sex Scandal' Case

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) MLA HD Revanna, the son of former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda, was arrested by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) at his father's residence in Padmanabha Nagar. This follows the denial of bail by the Special Court of People's Representatives in connection with his alleged involvement in an abduction case related to Prajwal Revanna's 'sex scandal' controversy.

The SIT team, armed with information about Revanna's whereabouts, swiftly moved to Deve Gowda's residence upon the denial of bail. Revanna had been evading authorities since the morning, after narrowly escaping capture in Mysore the day before. Despite receiving a notice to attend a hearing before the SIT, Revanna failed to appear, prompting further suspicion.

Sex videos scandal: Second lookout circular issued against JD(S) leader Prajwal Revanna

Former Minister H.D. Revanna and MP Prajwal had applied for anticipatory bail in the sexual assault case registered against Revanna. The bench, presided over by Justice Santosh Gajanana Bhat, took up the hearing of the petition in the People's Special Court on Saturday. Revanna's lawyer, Murthy D. Naik, and the special government prosecutor, B.N. Jagadish, presented their arguments. However, after considering the arguments, the court dismissed Revanna's bail application. Furthermore, the hearing of the case has been adjourned to May 6.

Will Prajwal Revanna be issued with 'Red corner notice'? SIT to investigate 'sex scandal' case in three angles

HD Revanna has been in hiding as he was denied interim bail by the Special Court of Representatives in kidnapping the victim related to Prajwal Revanna's 'sex scandal' row. HD Revanna was the A1 accused in the case, Satish Babu was accused A2 and was detained by the SIT team.

The situation escalated today when the bail application hearing was set for May 6 in the People's Court. However, with bail being denied, the SIT wasted no time in effecting the arrest. The 'sex scandal' case involving Prajwal Revanna, son of HD Revanna, has stirred a nationwide controversy, and the SIT team has appealed to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to issue a blue-corner notice to the suspended JD(S) MP.