34 Arrested In Anti-Drug Raids Across Kingdom

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, May 4 (Petra) -- Anti-Narcotics Department (AND) personnel arrested 34 wanted people and drug traffickers in the last few days in an ongoing security crackdown across the Kingdom, the Public Security Directorate's media spokesman said Saturday.Most of the raids took place west of Irbid Governorate, where nine suspects were nabbed in different locations and large quantities of drug pills and two firearms were seized, he said.Other raids were also staged elsewhere in the northern region in which five drug dealers were arrested, including one who was described as "dangerous" and one who had 10,000 narcotic pills in his possession, said the spokesman.In a large-scale operation in the Northern Badia, five people were apprehended and one kilogram of Joker, half a kilogram of the crystal drug, a quantity of hashish and royalty-free images of currencies for counterfeiting purposes were found, he said.AND officers also raided several locations in Aqaba during which four suspected drug traffickers and quantities of narcotic substances were seized, he said.Police also zeroed in on the hideout of another "dangerous" drug trafficker in Karak, arrested him and seized 30,000 narcotic pills, eight bags of hashish and four firearms. They also raided the hideout of a suspect in the Central Badia, who was arrested on 21 counts of drug-related offenses, and two cross-border traffickers were nabbed in Ramtha near the Syrian Border, the spokesman said.The other arrests took place in Mafraq, Maan as well as a suspect in Balqa, who cultivated marijuana and seedlings of the narcotic were found at his home, said the spokesman.