International Travelers Visit Azerbaijan's Jojug Marjanli

(MENAFN- AzerNews) International travelers, after visiting the Khudafarin bridge,have visited the territory of Jojug Marjanly village, Jabrayildistrict, Azernews reports.

There, travelers got acquainted with mine clearance operationsby the Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA).

They were informed that during almost 30 years of occupation,Armenia had contaminated these territories with mines.

To note, the visit of a delegation of foreign travelers to theterritories of Azerbaijan liberated from occupation started on May2. The delegation of 30 representatives of the National Club ofInternational Travelers of Norway, Vagaclub, is headed by JornAugestad.

The delegation visited Garabagh and Eastern Zangazur for threedays, traveling along the routeFuzuli-Shusha-Aghdam-Lachin-Jabrayil.

Meanwhile, nine visits to Garabagh and Eastern Zangazur weremade by representatives of major travel networks: ETIC, MTP, TCC,NomadMania, as well as Turkish Travel Club, British Piki Reels, andSwedish Club 100.

Altogether, more than 360 international travelers from 46countries had the opportunity to learn about the situation in theliberated territories during the trips that took place. Throughthem, millions of people around the world received detailedinformation about the real situation in Garabagh.