27 Indian Startups Secure Over $340 Million In Funding This Week

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, May 4 (IANS) From IPO-bound healthtech platform Pharmeasy to digital lending startup Kinara Capital, at least 27 startups in the country raised more than $340 million in funding this week.
The deals in the domestic startup ecosystem included nine growth-stage deals and 11 early-stage ones.
PharmEasy raised $216 million in a round led by Manipal Education and Medical Group (MEMG), along with others.
Kinara Capital secured $24.4 million from Impact Investment Exchange (IIX) and BlueOrchard Microfinance Fund.
In the healthcare space, Portea Medical secured $19.87 million via a rights issue. Electric vehicle (EV) startup Charge Zone also raised $19 million from British International Investment (BII).
In early-stage funding, food-agri startup Fresh From Farm (F3) raised $2 million with participation from Inflection Point Ventures, aiming to reach Rs 100 crore annual recurring revenue (ARR) by the end of year.
At least 11 early-stage startups raised about $30.31 million this week, according to Entrackr data.
Bengaluru led the startup funding with nine deals, followed by Delhi-NCR and Mumbai.
Last week, nearly 27 startups had secured $222.7 million.
MENAFN04052024000231011071ID1108173213
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.