'I Just Got Assaulted In Delhi Metro...': 16-Year-Old Recounts Horror, Says He Was Left 'Scared And Shaking'

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "A 16-year-old was sexually assaulted aboard the Delhi Metro by a fellow passenger on Friday. The teen said he was attacked thrice by the man after boarding teh train from Rajiv Chowk station - an ordeal that left him“terrified”. The Delhi Police has since taken cognizance of the matter and asked the X user to share his contact details.“I just got assaulted in Delhi metro right now at Rajiv Chowk Metro Station. I am a 16-year-old boy, and I was travelling alone in the metro. My original post was on Reddit, and people told me to post here and tag Delhi police, so I'm doing this,” he began.

More to come...

