Prince Harry Urged To Step Down From Invictus Games Role? Royal Duties Undergo Major Reshuffle Amid Cancer Crisis

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Rifts within the British Royal Family will once again take center-stage next week as Prince Harry heads to the UK. The Windsors have faced several blows in recent years - with a scant handful of ailing Royals now taking on key roles. The slimmed-down monarchy has also forced a major review of royal charities and other duties.

King Charles took on 300 patronages this week after a major review of royal charities - mere days after resuming his public duties. Another 200 were dropped in view of the slimmed-down monarchy as the Palace reassessed its ties to around 1,000 charitable organisations. The monarch has seen his workload increase significantly in recent days - dropping 74 of his own charities in the reshuffle but taking on more than 300 new affiliations, Kate Middleton was bestowed with a new title last week as she continues to undergo chemotherapy. The Princess of Wales became the the first Royal Companion to be named to the Order of the Companions of Honour. Reports indicate that King Charles took the decision in recognition of her“taking on more responsibilities”. Her husband Prince William was appointed the Great Master of the Most Honourable Order of the Bath - a role previously held by the King until his ascension. Queen Camilla was also given the title of Grand Master and First or Principal Dame Grand Cross of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire however suggest that estranged members of the Royal family are facing pressure to relinquish their duties. According to a report by The Mirror, Prince Harry has been urged to step down from his role in the Invictus Games. The publication indicated that around 2,000 ex-military have left the Games claiming the event has \"lost its original meaning\". Some have also taken issue with Meghan Markle's involvement and claimed it is becoming \"too royal\".Harry is likely to receive a cold welcome as he lands in the UK next week. Queen Camilla is expected to tell Harry that she is“otherwise engaged”. According to a report by The Daily Mail, the Duke of Sussex is 'very keen' to meet his father.



MENAFN04052024007365015876ID1108173188