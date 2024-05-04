Corrected Rpt

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) (adding PM's cable to Saudi Monarch)

Kuwait Amir condoles with Saudi King, Crown Prince on Prince's demise



KUWAIT, May 4 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah sent a cable of condolences to the Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud on the demise of Prince Badr bin Abdulmohsen bin Abdulaziz.

His Highness the Amir sent a cable of identical content to the Saudi Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammad bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud.

The Caretaker Prime Minister, Sheikh Dr. Mohammad Sabah Al-Salem Al-Sabah, also sent a cable of solace to the Saudi Monarch Prince Salman and the Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman. (end)

