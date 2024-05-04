President Ilham Aliyev Approves Agreements Signed With Türkiye

(MENAFN- AzerNews) President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signedthe law“On Approval of the Agreement between the Government of theRepublic of Azerbaijan and the Government of the Republic ofTürkiye on the Abolition of Double Taxation in Respect of Taxes onIncome and Prevention of Tax Evasion”, Azernews reports.
According to the document, the“Agreement between the Governmentof the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Government of the Republic ofTürkiye on the Abolition of Double Taxation in Respect of Taxes onIncome and Prevention of Tax Evasion” signed on February 19, 2024,in Ankara was approved.
Besides, the head of state signed the law“On Approval ofAgreement between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan andthe Government of the Republic of Türkiye on cooperation in thefield of veterinary medicine".
The document approves the“Agreement between the Government ofthe Republic of Azerbaijan and the Government of the Republic ofTürkiye on cooperation in the field of veterinary medicine” signedon February 19, 2024, in Ankara.
