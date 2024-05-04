'Two-Thirds Of Indian Companies Striving For Better Execution Of SDG Goals'

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, May 4 (IANS) Two-thirds of companies in India are striving for better execution of Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), said Atul Kumar Tiwari, Secretary of the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MSDE).

He was speaking at a conclave jointly organised by the CSC Academy and Indian ESG Network on Friday, to promote Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) awareness in the country.

“Nearly two-thirds of companies are striving for better execution of SDG goals, with 60 per cent emphasising capacity building and technological intervention, in which CSC plays a prominent role,” said Tiwari, while inaugurating the conclave, at the India Habitat Centre in the national capital.

He highlighted CSC's role in empowering rural governance through direct benefit transfers and lauded CSC's initiatives, like CSC Bal Vidyalaya, for promoting tech-enabled learning and extending services to marginalised communities.

The MSDE Secretary also emphasised CSC's crucial role in enhancing rural livelihoods through ESG goals, contributing to India's overall consumption and income.

"Our commitment to sustainable development has increased through initiatives like Digital Vans, Women's Dignity, and Child Health. Our partners have contributed significantly to all of these. The CSC Academy's initiation of new projects like CSC Bal Vidyalayas and the collaboration with IIT-Delhi to enhance awareness through 20 model Anganwadi centres reflects our focus on technology-based education and local development," said Sanjay Rakesh, President and Secretary of CSC Academy.

He further noted that the Academy aims to bring significant changes to“people's lives in remote areas, reduce migration from villages to cities, and empower local communities”.

The conclave saw discussion on key issues such as strategies for large-scale social impact, the comparison between ESG and corporate social responsibility, and its evolving landscape.