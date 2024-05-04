Canton Fair Lures Entrepreneurs, Business People From Various Corners Of The World

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) Photo feature

Guangzhou, China, May 4 (KUNA) -- The Canton Fair or China Import and Export Fair is a trade fair held in the spring and autumn seasons each year since the spring of 1957 in Canton (Guangzhou), Guangdong, China.

It is the oldest, largest, and the most representative trade fair in China.

The fair displays a huge and diverse amount of products including electronic items, housing utensils, clothing, gems and industrial machines.

Companies can register online for participation in the event, which is a platform for connections among traders and businesspersons at an international level. (end)

