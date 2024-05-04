Bandipora-Gurez Road Closed For Traffic Amid Inclement Weather

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- In the wake of of fresh snowfall at Razdan Pass, authorities in Bandipora district Saturday ordered closure of the 84-km-long Gurez road.
“In view of forecast for Rain/snowfall and as a precautionary measure movement on Gurez Bandipora road shall remain suspended till further orders,” the SDM Gurez said in a statement.ADVERTISEMENT
Reports said that Razdan Pass received fresh snowfall late last night.
The road was also closed last week several times due to inclement weather and slippery conditions.
