Bandipora-Gurez Road Closed For Traffic Amid Inclement Weather


5/4/2024 6:14:10 AM

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- In the wake of of fresh snowfall at Razdan Pass, authorities in Bandipora district Saturday ordered closure of the 84-km-long Gurez road.

“In view of forecast for Rain/snowfall and as a precautionary measure movement on Gurez Bandipora road shall remain suspended till further orders,” the SDM Gurez said in a statement.

Reports said that Razdan Pass received fresh snowfall late last night.

The road was also closed last week several times due to inclement weather and slippery conditions.

Kashmir Observer

