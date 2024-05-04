               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Azerbaijan, Association Of International Educators Discuss Opportunities For Cooperation


5/4/2024 6:09:59 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Azerbaijan's Minister of Science and Education Emin Amrullayevmet with Executive Director of the Association of InternationalEducators (NAFSA) Fanta Aw, Azernews reports.

The discussions revolved around prospects for cooperationbetween Azerbaijan's Ministry of Science and Education andNAFSA.

