Rights Violation By Russia In Crimea: Ukraine Expects Decision From The ECHR

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine is awaiting a decision from the European Court of Human Rights in the lawsuit regarding Russia's violation of human rights after it occupied the Autonomous Republic of Crimea in 2014.

That's according to Marharyta Sokorenko, the envoy for the ECHR affairs, who spoke with Ukrinform.

"We are already waiting for the ECHR's decision on whether or not they see violations that Ukraine claimed. We have had this case since 2014," she said, answering the question of how long the court will consider the case.

Sokorenko recalled that the Ukrainian side filed with the ECHR a lawsuit regarding Russia's violation of human rights in Crimea in 2014, and after the full-scale invasion, on February 28, 2022, Ukraine tabled another written position.

Already in December 2023, the ECHR began considering the case on its merits.

She added that in this case, Russia submitted its written position, denying any violations of human rights in Crimea. This happened even before it was expelled from the Council of Europe.

As reported, on September 16, 2022, the European Convention for the Protection of Human Rights and Fundamental Freedoms ceased to apply to the Russian Federation. This was a consequence of Russia being expelled from the Council of Europe.

On December 13, 2023, the European Court of Human Rights held a hearing on the merits of the case "Ukraine v. Russia" (regarding Crimea). At the hearing, Ukraine told the court of the systematic human rights violations Russia has been committing in the occupied territory.