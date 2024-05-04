Gambian President Receives Amir's Representative, Hails Kuwait's Goodwill Initiatives

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, May 4 (KUNA) -- Gambian President Adama Barrow on Saturday received the Representative of the State of Kuwait Amir His Highness Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, Minister of Foreign Affairs Abdullah Al-Yahya, on sidelines of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation's 15th session, currently held in the Gambian capital Banjul.

The Kuwaiti Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement that the minister conveyed greetings from His Highness the Amir, the Kuwaiti Government and people, and His Highness the Amir's success wishes for the OIC summit, due May 4-5, for sake of bolstering cooperation and solidarity among Muslim nations, as well as his good wishes for Gambia and its friendly people so they may witness lasting prosperity and progress.

For his part, the Gambian President expressed gratitude and appreciation for the State of Kuwait, its leadership, government and people, for the abundant contributions and goodwill initiatives, its response to international events, its pioneering role in boosting stability, continuous support for diplomatic efforts for settling strifes in the region with peaceful means and attaining security and stability throughout the globe.

The ministry statement added that the two sides, during the meeting, reviewed the close bilateral relations, means of boosting these bonds in various spheres and discussed issues of common concern that serve mutual interests.

The talks touched on current developments on the regional and international arenas, namely the tragic events in Gaza Strip, proposed solutions to resolve the humanitatrian crises in addition to topics in the OIC Summit agenda. (end)

