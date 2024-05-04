(MENAFN- The Rio Times) In the past 12 years, Brazil's indigenous population has grown from 891,000 to 1,694,836, an increase of nearly 89%.



Data from the Brazilian stats agency IBGE reveals a significant demographic shift in a key, yet often marginalized, segment of the nation's population.



About 45% of these indigenous people reside in Brazil's northern region, and 31% in the northeast.



More than 63% live outside traditional Indigenous Lands , reflecting their integration into various sectors of Brazilian society, from rural areas to urban environments.



This is especially apparent in states such as Amazonas, Roraima, and Mato Grosso do Sul.







The demographic data indicate a youthful population, with over half being under 30 years old. This suggests a vital potential for shaping Brazil's future.



Indigenous women outnumber men, especially over age 19, highlighting their evolving roles and growing empowerment in these communities.

Rapid Growth of Brazil's Indigenous Communities

Additionally, the IBGE report provides insights into the quilombola communities-descendants of Afro-Brazilian freedmen-with a total population of 1,330,186.



These individuals largely live outside marked territories, showing a level of assimilation into the wider Brazilian society.



The northeastern region, where the majority of the quilombola reside, remains a focal point of historical and cultural importance.



This group also has a youthful demographic, with nearly half being younger than 30, which is pivotal in influencing the cultural and social frameworks of the region.







