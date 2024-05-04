(MENAFN- The Rio Times) In 2023, Brazilian soccer achieved a record with marketing revenues reaching R$1.4 billion ($275 million), marking a 22% increase from the prior year.



Amidst rising sponsorships, licensing, and merchandise sales, the top 20 clubs' revenues grew 55% over five years, showing resilience against economic fluctuations.



Marketing revenues accounted for a significant portion of the clubs' total income of R$8.9 billion ($1.75 billion), which also included TV rights and player transfers.



This robust financial health supports sustainable growth and global competitiveness. Sports marketing expert Amir Somoggi predicts further growth.



He advocates for a marketing disruption to diversify income sources. Currently, sponsorships make up 73% of marketing income.







However, clubs like Flamengo and Palmeiras are venturing into product sales and brand licensing, significantly boosting their financial standing.



In 2023, Flamengo led with R$242 million ($47.6 million), with Palmeiras at R$159 million ($31.3 million).



Clubs are increasingly exploiting their brand values commercially.

Soaring Revenues in Brazilian Soccer

For example, Grêmio capitalized on its promotion to Serie A and signing high-profile players like Luiz Suárez to boost its market share.



Athletico-PR's innovative OTT media service also made a notable impact, adding R$29 million ($5.7 million) to its revenue.



Despite these achievements, Brazilian clubs still lag behind European counterparts, generating about $285 million from marketing in 2023, compared to the billions in the Premier League.



This disparity highlights the untapped potential within one of the world's largest advertising markets.



According to Sports Value, Brazilian soccer is poised for a transformation. The traditional sponsorship models, heavily reliant on visual advertising, need an overhaul.



Emulating successful strategies from leagues like the NBA, which earns nearly US$1.7 billion from sponsorships, could elevate Brazilian soccer.



This strategic shift emphasizes digital engagement to improve sponsorship returns, club revenues, and fan experiences.



It has the potential to redefine Brazilian soccer's global and financial standing.

