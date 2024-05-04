Sex Videos Scandal: Second Lookout Circular Issued Against JD(S) Leader Prajwal Revanna

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara on Saturday (May 4) announced that the state's law enforcement agencies have issued a second lookout notice against JD(S) leader Prajwal Revanna and his father, HD Revanna. The minister revealed that the notice was dispatched on the previous day, and both individuals are required to respond by evening.

Prajwal Revanna, who allegedly fled abroad following the emergence of sexually explicit videos purportedly involving him in Karnataka's Hassan district, had previously requested an extension to appear before the Special Investigation Team (SIT). However, authorities denied his plea.

The first lookout circular against Prajwal Revanna was issued earlier in the week.

"We have issued lookout notices against both HD Revanna and Prajwal Revanna. We had issued a lookout notice to HD Revanna as he may plan to go abroad. But the second notice was given yesterday. They have time until this evening to reply to the notices," G Parameshwara said.

Additionally, Revanna has filed for bail in connection with the Mysuru kidnapping case.

The Mysuru kidnapping case involves a complaint lodged against HD Revanna by the son of a woman who was purportedly "abducted and sexually abused." According to the complainant, his mother, a former housemaid at HD Revanna's residence, was allegedly subjected to abuse by Prajwal Revanna, after which she went missing.

The Holenarsipura MLA and his associate are facing charges under Sections 364A (kidnapping for ransom), 365 (kidnapping with intent to cause harm), and 34 (common intention) of the IPC.

This incident marks the second complaint involving alleged sex videos. Previously, their house help filed a case of sexual harassment and criminal intimidation against HD Revanna and Prajwal Revanna.