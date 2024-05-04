Emergency Shutdown At Porto Alegre Airport Following Devastating Floods

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Operations at Porto Alegre International Airport in Rio Grande do Sul, Brazil, have been indefinitely halted due to the region's worst recorded storm.



This severe weather led to at least 39 deaths, 68 missing individuals, and over 31,000 evacuations due to catastrophic flooding and landslides.



The shutdown was necessary to protect travelers and staff amid ongoing dangerous conditions.



Following the storm, the overflow of the Guaíba River caused extensive flooding across Porto Alegre, compelling city officials to cut power in many areas as a safety measure.



This disruption extended beyond the airport to include the city's main bus terminal, severely impacting both local and regional transportation networks.



The airport's closure affects international routes to Uruguay, Argentina, and Paraguay, complicating travel and isolating the region at a critical time.





Flights

This weekend, southern Brazil's air travel faces significant disruptions due to inclement weather.



Latam Airlines canceled all flights to and from Porto Alegre until Saturday noon.



Meanwhile, flights between Caxias do Sul and Passo Fundo are still on schedule, yet they might face potential delays or cancellations from the persistent rains.



Consequently, Latam offers penalty-free rebooking for passengers scheduled to fly on Sunday.



Simultaneously, Azul Airlines took similar steps by grounding its fleet, halting all takeoffs and landings until Sunday noon.



Furthermore, Azul has committed to keeping impacted travelers informed through various channels like their app, WhatsApp, email, and website.



Additionally, passengers with imminent flights are given the choice to either reschedule or convert their bookings into travel credits.



Moreover, Gol Airlines has expanded its cancellations, stopping all flights until the end of Sunday.



Like its rivals, Gol allows changes to flight bookings without additional costs, converting existing fares into credits for future journeys.



This flexible policy is effective across several airports including Porto Alegre, Caxias do Sul, Passo Fundo, Pelotas, Santo Ângelo, and Chapecó.

Background

Governor Eduardo Leite called it the state's worst disaster ever, highlighting the massive scale of destruction.



In a press briefing, Governor Leit disclosed that rising waters forced 4,465 people to evacuate from 114 municipalities.



The floods significantly disrupted daily life, damaging infrastructure extensively.



Specifically, Santa Maria suffered greatly, with numerous landslides and overflowing rivers causing major disruptions.



Additionally, President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva announced his plan to visit the devastated state to lead the relief efforts and manage federal assistance.

MENAFN04052024007421016031ID1108172738