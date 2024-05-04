Brazil Extends Military Deployment At Major Ports And Airports

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Brazil has extended its military deployment at major ports and airports for 30 days to bolster law enforcement.



This action continues efforts to curb organized crime in Rio de Janeiro and São Paulo, critical transit hubs.



Initially launched on November 6th of the last year, the operation includes 3,700 military personnel actively participating in public security tasks.



President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, with backing from ministers of Justice, Defense, and Ports and Airports, formalized the decision.



The official statement emphasizes this extension as vital for protecting strategic transport facilities crucial to Brazil's logistics network, both nationally and internationally.



Since beginning, the coordinated efforts have yielded significant results, including the seizure of about 172.3 tons of drugs.



Additionally, the forces have confiscated 282 weapons and arrested 3,178 suspects, underscoring the operation's effectiveness in enhancing safety.







Furthermore, the military has conducted rigorous inspections, checking 11,200 ships and 107,600 cargo loads to thwart illegal activities.



This persistent military presence addresses Brazil's broader security challenges, ensuring ongoing stability and order at essential points.

Background

Brazil has historically grappled with organized crime, especially in major cities like Rio and São Paulo. Ports and airports are critical infrastructure , often targeted for illicit activities.



This isn't the first time the military has stepped in to support civilian authorities. Past interventions aimed to curb violence and drug trafficking in urban areas.



Paraná and Mato Grosso states share borders with multiple countries, making them vital for border security.



The collaboration between various agencies indicates the government's integrated approach.



Strengthening borders and key infrastructures can boost Brazil's economic security. It's essential for the country to ensure safe transit of goods and people.

