Karnataka 'Love Jihad' Case: Accused Shot In Leg During Police Encounter, Arrested

(MENAFN- IANS) Dharwad, May 4 (IANS) An accused in a "love jihad" case was shot in the leg during a police encounter and arrested in Karnataka's Dharwad city on Saturday.

The accused, identified as 19-year-old Saddam Hussain Limbuwale, a resident of Eshwarnagar in Hubballi city, was on the run after a case was lodged against him on the charges of raping a 17-year-old minor girl in Navanagar police station in Hubballi city.

Hussain attempted to assault Inspector Sangamesh and Constable Arun, who had arrested him, with a knife and tried to escape, after which the police opened fire. During the firing, the accused was shot in the leg.

The parents of the girl said that Hussain befriended the minor girl, forced her into a relationship first and then started assaulting her sexually. When the girl resisted, the accused threatened her of dire consequences.

After coming to know that their daughter has been impregnated by the accused, the victim's parents lodged a case under the IPC Section 376 (rape), 506 (criminal intimidation).

The case has also been lodged under the provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (Pocso) and the SC, ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

The parents of the girl and Hindu organisations alleged that it was a case of love jihad and demanded strict action against the accused. They also staged a protest before the police station.