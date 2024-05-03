Global Coffee Prices Adjust As Weather Patterns Shift

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) This past week marked significant shifts in the coffee futures market, influenced heavily by weather forecasts in Vietnam.









Arabica coffee contracts for July/24 saw a notable decline, closing at 200.75 cents/lb.



This reflects a broader trend observed across future dates, with declines noted in all subsequent contracts through March/25. Arabica witnessed a cumulative weekly decrease noted at 10.56%.









Robusta coffee in London mirrored this trend, with notable price reductions across several contract dates, leading to a stark 14.70% decline by week's end.



The most considerable drops were recorded for July/24 and January/25 contracts, decreasing by $139 and $153 per ton, respectively.







Analysts are keeping a close eye on Vietnam, where expected rainfalls might bring some relief to the coffee-growing regions.



However, there is widespread agreement that these rains will not fully restore the agricultural productivity of the coffee plants.



The sporadic nature of the rainfall and persistently high temperatures add layers of complexity to the recovery forecasts.















A recent report from the International Coffee Organization also influenced the dynamics of the global coffee market.



The report highlighted an 8% increase in global coffee exports, totaling 12.99 million bags.















Concurrently, the Intercontinental Exchange reported substantial inventory increases for both Arabica and Robusta, further pressing down prices.



In Brazil, the physical market responded to these international cues with notable price drops in major trading locales.



Cities like Guaxupé and Poços de Caldas saw decreases in both regular and premium coffee varieties, highlighting the interconnected nature of global markets and local economies.









This week's developments highlight the sensitivity of coffee prices to climatic variances and economic reports.













