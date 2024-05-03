(MENAFN- The Rio Times) In March 2024, Brazil saw credit card interest rates soar to an annual peak of 421.3%, as reported by the Brazilian Central Ban .



This report highlights the ongoing challenges within Brazil's credit industry where rates reached as high as 442.1% annually.



Amidst this volatility, the total credit market expanded to R$5.873 ($1.1) trillion, a 1.4% increase in the first quarter.



Credit card revolving debt, charged when the full invoice amount isn't paid by the due date, often results in the country's highest interest rates.



Under President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, the National Monetary Council set a credit card rate cap at 100% of the original debt.



This cap, effective from January, targets the excessive debt known as the 'snowball effect,' where interest compounds dramatically.







Under this rule, a debt of R$200 cannot grow beyond R$400, countering the prior average rate of 431%-far exceeding global norms.



Finance Minister Fernando Haddad champions this regulation as essential for correcting banking system distortions due to escalating consumer debt.



Additionally, the Central Bank introduced an indicator to monitor adherence, revealing that by March, most card fees stayed below the cap.



These fees were recorded at less than 19.10% of the original debt amounts.

Brazil's Fight Against Usury Compared to Developed Nations

Globally, Brazil's approach to interest rates starkly differs from more others.



For example, Canada imposes a national cap of 60% on annual interest rates, while Quebec sets a stricter limit at 35%.



Japan maintains tight controls, enforcing interest caps between 15% and 20%, penalizing rates above 20%.



In the United States, usury laws vary by state, each defining its legal interest rate ceilings.



Italy, France, and Germany have specific legal caps, usually around 10% to 15% above the average rate.



Islamic finance in the Middle East strictly prohibits the charging of interest, reflecting varied approaches to usury.



International comparisons highlight Brazil's unique usury tolerances due to specific economic challenges.



Brazil's market volatility and inflation require high interest rates for financial stability and risk management.

MENAFN03052024007421016031ID1108171956