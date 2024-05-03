Gerdau’S 2024 Turnaround Sparks Investor Interest

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) In early 2024, Gerdau showcased resilience, hinting at a significant turnaround, particularly in North America where demand and profitability remained strong.



Despite tough competition in Brazil, the company is witnessing a recovery, aligning with the broader market improvements.



Known globally, Gerdau excels in producing a wide array of long steel products critical for construction and manufacturing.



The financial health of Gerdau looks promising, with the company reporting robust figures.



Net revenue stood at R$68.91 billion ($13.50 billion), and net profit reached R$7.53 billion ($1.48 billion).



Additionally, its EBITDA was R$12.75 billion ($2.50 billion), reflecting an 18.5% margin.



These results are supported by a robust asset base valued at R$74.88 billion ($14.68 billion).







The company also maintains manageable debt levels, with gross and net debts standing at R$10.89 billion ($2.13 billion) and R$5.54 billion ($1.09 billion), respectively.



While facing a short-term cash flow dip due to heavy capital investments, Gerdau's sales outlook remains optimistic.



The stock's current EV/EBITDA multiple of four times is notably lower than that of its North American peers, who average eight times, highlighting Gerdau's investment appeal.



The company benefits from a strong order book, effective management, and strategic international presence.



Challenges persist, especially in domestic markets where uncertainty looms.



Yet, with over half of its operational results driven by solid U.S. performance, Gerdau's forward path appears promising.



This robust U.S. contribution positions Gerdau as an attractive prospect for investors focused on the steel industry's growth potential.



For detailed financial projections and additional insights, Gerdau's investor relations website offers essential information for prospective investors.

