Brazil’S Agrishow 2024 Breaks Records In Business Prospects

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Agrishow 2024 concluded in Ribeirão Preto, São Paulo, setting new benchmarks for the global agribusiness sector.



The event is Latin America's largest agricultural fair , showcasing the latest in farming tech and sustainable farming.



On May 3rd, the fair announced business intentions worth R$13.6 billion ($2.67 billion), a growth of 2.4% from the previous year.



This increase highlights the dynamic agricultural machinery market's response to modern farming needs. The event attracted around 195,000 attendees, mirroring last year's figures.



From local farmers to international agricultural giants , all gathered to discover the latest innovations and establish new commercial opportunities.







João Marchesan, Agrishow's president, pointed out improvements in the fair's infrastructure that significantly enhanced the experience, especially benefiting family farmers.



Despite challenges like unpredictable weather, high interest rates, and financial limits, Agrishow exceeded expectations.



"We sustained strong attendance and expanded our business outlook. The resilience of Brazil's agribusiness sector looks promising," Marchesan commented.



His remarks reflect confidence in agriculture's role in boosting economies.

Brazil's Agrishow 2024 Breaks Records with $2.67 Billion in Business Prospects

The event serves as more than a trade fair; it is a cornerstone event for agriculture, supported by top organizations such as Abag and Abimaq.



It offers a vital platform for showcasing new technologies, sharing knowledge, and facilitating deals critical to agriculture's future.







MENAFN03052024007421016031ID1108171950