(MENAFN- The Rio Times) On May 6, Cuba introduced the Evisa system to modernize entry protocols and enhance its tourism industry.



At FitCuba 2024, Prime Minister Manuel Marrero unveiled a new Ministry platform for streamlined online applications.



Additionally, Cuba has updated its entry requirements, requiring travelers to complete a form 48 hours before arrival.



This form is crucial for smooth processing by customs and immigration, ensuring efficient data collection for all visitors.



These efforts aim to rejuvenate Cuba's tourism sector , critical to the country's economy, despite recent challenges like lower-than-expected tourist arrivals in early 2024.



The government is committed to attracting more international tourists and improving industry standards.







The Evisa system not only simplifies entry but also reflects Cuba's commitment to leveraging digital advancements in global travel.



By enhancing these processes, Cuba seeks to better the visitor experience, support tourism recovery, and promote economic growth.



Cuba offers detailed instructions on how to obtain the Evisa or a tourist card based on nationality via its official visa services and governmental portals.



This guidance facilitates the visa application process for visitors.



This proactive approach highlights Cuba's dedication to meeting the dynamic needs of global tourists through technological adoption.

Background - Cuba Launches Electronic Visas to Boost Tourism

Cuba marked a significant uptick in tourism in 2024, welcoming 809,238 international visitors in the first quarter alone.



This surge achieved a robust 25% of the island's yearly tourism goal, showcasing a rapid recovery trend.



The number of Russian visitors doubled from early 2023, highlighting renewed global interest in Cuba's vibrant culture.



From December to March, Cuba welcomed many international visitors to its shores.



Canada led the charge with 399,272 visitors, making it the foremost contributor to Cuba's tourism numbers.



Russia followed with an impressive count of 75,386, while the United States and Germany brought in 46,717 and 22,097 tourists, respectively.



