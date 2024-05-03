Avianca Reconnects Colombia And Cuba With Weekly Flights

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Starting July 2, Avianca will reinstate flights between Colombia and Cuba, boosting cultural ties and connectivity.



The airline plans six weekly flights, providing over 2,100 seats. These flights, using Airbus A320s with 180-passenger capacity, cater to diverse travel needs.



Avianca, headquartered in Barranquilla and Bogotá, is the world's second oldest and the oldest continuously operating airline.



The revival of this route, operational from 2012 to 2020, reconnects Bogotá with Havana.



Travelers from Cub gain access to over 75 destinations in 25 countries across the Americas and Europe.







David Alemán, Avianca's Director of Sales for Colombia and South America, expressed excitement about returning to Cuba to enhance Caribbean connectivity.



He aims to link Cubans with numerous global destinations.



Tickets for the Bogotá-Havana route are on sale via Avianca's website, mobile app, and at physical stores and travel agencies.



It is crucial for U.S. travelers to meet specific regulations when visiting Cuba.



This initiative not only promotes tourism but also aids economic growth by bolstering aviation's role in international connectivity.



As Avianca reestablishes this key air link, it highlights the effort to enhance global relationships and cultural exchanges, essential for the socio-economic development of both countries.

MENAFN03052024007421016031ID1108171948