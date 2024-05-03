Rape Case Filed Against Prajwal Revanna, CM Siddaramaiah Accuses Centre Of 'Protecting' Hassan MP

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah lashed out at the Central government on Friday for 'protecting' JD(S) MP Prajwal Revanna amid furore over sexual abuse allegations. The Congress leader also said that a rape case had been filed against the Lok Sabha candidate. A lookout notice has also been issued against the lawmaker.“Whichever country he is staying in, we will get him from there. That's why I have written a letter to the Prime Minister Narendra Modi requesting him to cancel his diplomatic passport...Can he go abroad without the knowledge of the Centre? Centre knows who and how many people are going abroad and to which country. Can anyone enter the country without sharing information? Centre is protecting Prajwal Revanna,” the Chief Minister said and his father HD Revanna were named in a sexual harassment case after hundreds of explicit video clips allegedly involving the 33-year-old MP went viral. A rape charge has also been brought against Prajwal while his father faces a kidnapping charge.(With inputs from agencies)

