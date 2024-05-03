Iran Executed One Person Every 5 Hours In 14 Days: Iranian Human Rights Body

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) The Iranian Human Rights Organization announced that between the last two weeks of April, equivalent to 18 April to May 2nd, at least 63 individuals were executed in Iranian prisons.

Among those executed, at least 16 were Baloch citizens, six were Afghan citizens, and three were women.

According to this report, the Islamic Republic of Iran has executed one person every five hours in the past two weeks.

Data collected by the statistical body of the Iranian Human Rights Organization shows that in April, between 2nd April to 2nd May, at least 71 prisoners were executed in 24 different prisons in Iran, with the sentences of 63 of them being carried out in the final two weeks of the month (April).

Among the 71 executed prisoners, 44 were charged with drug-related offences, 26 with murder, and one with“rape” as the charge leading to execution.

According to this report, from the beginning of the current 2024 until the end of April, at least 171 individuals have been executed in various prisons in Iran.

