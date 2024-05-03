Antigua – Barbuda Forges Deeper Ties With France

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) PARIS, France – Antigua and Barbuda announces the inauguration of its embassy in France, marking a significant stride in strengthening bilateral relations and fostering strategic alliances. Led by prime minister Gaston Browne and foreign affairs minister E.P. Chet Greene, this historic decision underscores Antigua and Barbuda's unwavering commitment to global diplomacy and cooperation.

His Excellency Boris Latour, a distinguished diplomat with a profound understanding of France, owing to his tenure at UNESCO in Paris, assumes the esteemed role of Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to France. Ambassador Latour's intimate knowledge of French culture and society positions him as a bridge-builder, facilitating seamless communication and enhancing diplomatic ties between Antigua and Barbuda and France.

The establishment of the embassy in Paris holds immense significance for Antigua and Barbuda, a small island nation seeking to leverage its global presence for mutual benefit. This strategic move underscores Antigua and Barbuda's proactive approach to engaging with key international partners, particularly in Europe.

In addition to fostering closer ties with France, the embassy will serve as a platform to advance Antigua and Barbuda's interests across the European continent. Priority areas of collaboration include the mutual recognition of diplomas, facilitating mutual legal assistance in criminal matters, and strengthening air ties between countries. Antigua and Barbuda aims to enhance connectivity between the Metropole of Paris and its territory, as well as with French overseas territories such as Guadeloupe, which is only 90km away from Antigua.

Furthermore, France ranks among the top five largest clients of Antigua and Barbuda in terms of trade, highlighting the significant economic partnership between the two nations.

Ambassador Latour remarked:

“The establishment of the Antigua and Barbuda Embassy in Paris is a pivotal moment in our nations' shared history. It signifies our commitment to deepening our bilateral relations and fostering meaningful cooperation across various sectors. I am honored to serve as Ambassador and look forward to further strengthening the bond between our countries.”

On April 23, ambassador Boris Latour and First Counsellor Timothée Bauer, held a productive meeting with the deputy director of state protocol to organize the presentation of credentials to His Excellency Emmanuel Macron, president of France, which is scheduled to take place in the upcoming weeks.

As Antigua and Barbuda takes this momentous stride towards expanding its global footprint, the embassy in France emerges as a beacon of diplomacy and cooperation, embodying the nation's aspirations for a brighter future on the world stage.

Antigua and Barbuda, nestled in the heart of the Caribbean, is renowned for its pristine beaches, vibrant culture, and warm hospitality. A beacon of stability and progress in the region, Antigua and Barbuda continues to spearhead initiatives aimed at promoting sustainable development and global cooperation.

