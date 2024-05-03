Formal Complaint Filed With ECI, Aga Ruhullah Unfazed

According to reports, a complaint has been formally lodged with the Election Commission of India. The complaint filed by Mubashir Mushtaq, a Supreme Court lawyer, alleged that Ruhullah's affidavit, submitted as part of his candidature, contains errors, particularly regarding his date of birth.

Aga Ruhullah, who shot into prominence after 2019 for his outspoken and fiery speeches, has a clear edge over his electoral rivals, it is widely believed.

Speaking to a news channel, advocate Mubashir urged the Election Commission to take action against Ruhullah well before the elections in Srinagar Constituency. He said that Ruhullah, whose affidavit claims him to be 46 years old, has deliberately manipulated his birth year.

“Contrary to this assertion, details obtained through a recent RTI (Right to Information) inquiry suggests that Ruhululla was actually born in 1982, which raises concerns about tampering with official documents,” Mushtaq said.

Mushtaq alleged that the tampering traces back to the 2002 assembly elections, where Ruhullah Mehdi misrepresented his age to qualify for candidacy.

“His date of birth was manipulated in 2002 to enable him to contest elections at a younger age. This is not an accusation; it is based on his filed affidavit and confirmed via an RTI received by the state department,” he said.

Mushtaq stated that according to the RTI, his parents married in 1981, making it impossible for him to be born in 1977.

“Our aim is to prove his ineligibility and potentially cancel his candidature under Section 125A of the Representation Act,” Mushtaq said.

He suggested that someone else from the NC should contest elections as Ruhullah's candidature can be nullified anytime which will cost the state exchequer. Mushtaq said that Aga must address discrepancies in his documents to the Government of India.



Notably, the nomination papers of Aga Ruhullah Mehdi were deemed valid by the election authorities last Friday.

While 24 candidates are in the fray for the Srinagar Lok Sabha seat, with NC leader Aga Syed Ruhullah Mehdi and PDP youth wing President Waheedur Rahman Parra being the main contenders.

RUHULLAH UNFAZED

Meanwhile, addressing his supporters gathered at his Budgam residence late on Thursday, Ruhullah accused his opponents of hatching conspiracies to remove him from the ongoing electoral race.

“If someone who wants to go to the Supreme court, he can go; the informers from my family can also go, let me assure you that we will fight the case and later fight elections and win them,” said Ruhullah who turned emotional on the occasion.

In a veiled attack on his uncle, Ruhullah said that Auqaf is being looted by the people who are in charge of it.

“Auqaf is in the wrong hands and public money is being looted by some leaders who lead prayers and they use this money for their personal interests. A large chunk of money is taken from shop owners but that money is being used to buy cars for themselves,” he alleged.

While people chanted slogans in favor of Ruhullah, some of his supporters were seen crying.

He affirmed his determination to confront the situation and vowed to contest it in the Supreme Court.“Even if summoned by the NIA or the Enforcement Directorate, I won't back down. I will continue advocating for Kashmiri rights,” Ruhullah said.

“Our fight is a fight for Kashmir and against BJP, RSS and its backers,” he added.

Pertinently in 2002, his relation Aga Syed Mehmood who was then in PDP and has since rejoined NC, accused Ruhullah of altering his birth year. Despite the case being dismissed at the time due to lack of conclusive evidence, the recent RTI findings have reignited debate over the matter.

