(MENAFN- Baystreet) Dow Pops 500+

Dow Shoots Higher on Apple ReportDow Closes up 300+S&P Jumps on Fed StanceStocks Little Changed as Fed Keeps Rates Intact Subscribe to Get Small Cap News & Alerts Glenn Wilkins - Friday, May 3, 2024







About Us

Contact Us

Advertise

License Our Content

Jobs

Disclaimer Privacy Policy

Markets Take Cheer from Jobs Figures AdvertismentStocks jumped sharply Friday after a softer-than-expected April jobs report boosted hopes that the Federal Reserve could start cutting interest rates soon.The Dow Jones Industrials popped 438.85 points, or 1.2%, to move into noon hour at 38,664.51.The S&P 500 galloped 59.92 points, or 1.2%, to 5,123.80.The NASDAQ zoomed 301.06 points, or 1.9%, to 16,142.02.Strong quarterly reports from major Dow components contributed to Friday's rally. Apple advanced 6.7% after it announced a $110-billion share repurchase and a top -and bottom-line beat. Biotech stock Amgen surged 12% after posting better-than-expected earnings and offering a positive update on an experimental obesity drug. Shares headed for their best day since 2009.Friday's non-farm payrolls report showed 175,000 jobs gained in April, below the 240,000 jobs expected by economists surveyed by Dow Jones. The unemployment rate edged up to 3.9%, versus 3.8% in the prior month, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Wage figures also came in less than expected - an encouraging sign for inflation.With Friday's moves all the major averages are headed to finish the week with gains. The Dow and NASDAQ have added 1.2% each, while the S&P is up 0.3%.Prices for the 10-year Treasury jumped, lowering yields to 4.51% from Thursday's 4.58%. Treasury prices and yields move in opposite directions.Oil prices lost 61 cents $78.34 U.S. a barrel.Gold prices retreated $5.30 to $2,304.30.

Copyright 1998 - 2024 Baystreet Media Corp. All rights reserved. Nasdaq Stocks: Information delayed 15 minutes. Non-Nasdaq Stocks: Information delayed 20 minutes. Bid and Ask quotation information for NYSE and AMEX securities is only available on a real time basis. Market Data is provided by QuoteMedia. Earnings by Zacks. Analyst Ratings by Zacks