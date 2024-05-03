President Of Khuzdar Press Club Killed In Explosion, Several Injured

(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) In a tragic incident in the Khuzdar district of Balochistan, Maulana Muhammad Siddique Mengal, the esteemed president of the Khuzdar Press Club, lost his life in an explosion, while nine others sustained injuries.

According to police sources, the blast, triggered by a remote control device, targeted a vehicle in the vicinity. Upon receiving reports of the explosion, law enforcement, and rescue teams swiftly descended upon the scene, cordoning off the area and initiating rescue operations without delay.

The deceased, Maulana Muhammad Siddique Mengal, along with the injured, was promptly transported to the hospital for urgent medical attention, as confirmed by police authorities.