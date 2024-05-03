(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Alimat Aliyeva

China has successfully launched the Chang'e-6 automatic spacestation to collect soil samples from the far side of the moon forthe first time in history, Azernews reports.

The launch was carried out using the Changzheng-5 Y8 launchvehicle from the Wenchang cosmodrome on the southern Chinese islandof Hainan. The Chang'e-6 automatic space Station consists of anorbital, landing, takeoff and return modules. As part ofinternational cooperation, scientific instruments from France,Italy and the European Space Agency are on board the lander, and asmall satellite from Pakistan is on board the orbital module.

The Apollo impact crater, located in the South Pole-Aitkenbasin, was chosen as the landing site on the far side of theMoon.

Chang'e-6 will make a soft landing on the moon. The device willcollect samples of lunar soil using a drilling rig and a roboticbucket.

After the samples are collected and sealed in a container, thetake-off module will leave the Moon and dock with the orbiter inlunar orbit. The return module will then deliver the samples backto Earth and land in northern China, in the Inner MongoliaAutonomous Region. The entire mission is expected to last 53 days'e-6, which will be located on the far side of the Moon, willbe connected to Earth by the Qiuqiao-2 relay satellite.

On November 24, 2020, the Changzheng-5 launch vehicle waslaunched from the Wenchang Cosmodrome on Hainan Island. She sentthe Chang 'e-5 spacecraft to the Moon, which returned to Earthabout 23 days after launch, collecting about 2 kg of lunar soil forstudy by Chinese specialists both for scientific purposes and for aproject to prepare for the construction of a research base.