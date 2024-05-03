PM: Ukraine Unites World To Make Aggressor Realise That There Is No Alternative To Peace Formula

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The G7 Leaders' Summit, the Global Peace Summit and the Conference on the Restoration of Ukraine in Berlin will be key events for the Ukrainian state in June.

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said this during a government meeting , Ukrinform reports.

"In June, three key events will take place for our strengthening, for victory and for a just peace," he said.

Shmyhal stressed that the first event is the G7 leaders' summit, where the mechanism for using Russian assets for the benefit of Ukraine should be finally agreed.

"We are doing everything possible to ensure that our approach is the basis for it," the Prime Minister said.

According to him, the second event is the conference on the restoration of Ukraine in Berlin, which aims to consolidate international assistance for reconstruction on the basis of clear and understandable principles.

"The third key event is the Global Peace Summit in Switzerland. Ukraine is uniting the international community to make the aggressor realise that there is no alternative to the Ukrainian Peace Formula," said Shmyhal.

Russia will not participate in, and this is Ukraine's principled position - PO

The Prime Minister reminded that more than 150 states and international organisations are expected to participate in the summit.

"The enemy is making efforts to disrupt this forum. But we and our partners are ready for challenges," Shmyhal stressed.

As Ukrinform previously reported, the Global Peace Summit is an international meeting to be held in Switzerland at the level of the leaders of the countries participating in the Ukrainian Peace Formula on 15-16 June.

Photo: Denys Shmyhal / Telegram