Russia Used Chemical Munitions More Than 440 Times In April AFU

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In April, 444 cases of the Russian army's use of munitions containing hazardous chemicals were recorded, which is 71 more cases than in the previous period.



The Logistics Forces Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said this in a post on Facebook , according to Ukrinform

From February 2023 to April 2024, 1,981 cases of Russia's use of such munitions were recorded.

As noted, Russians mostly dropped K-51 grenades from unmanned aerial vehicles.

Russia continues to use munitions containing hazardous chemicals, which violates the Convention on the Prohibition of the Development, Production, Stockpiling, and Use of Chemical Weapons and on their Destruction, as well as the laws and customs of warfare.

As Ukrinform previously reported, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine welcomes the decision of the United States dated May 1, 2024, on imposing additional restrictive measures against Russia for its full-scale war against Ukraine and use of chemical weapons.

Photo: Ukrainian State Border Guard Service